A state trooper from the Hudson Valley searched for hours in two-feet of snow looking for a missing teen in the woods.

New York State Police trooper Nicholas D’Angelo, seen above, from the New York State Police Liberty barracks, helped save a teen's life. The unidentified teen was reported missing in Sullivan County.

D'Angelo searched a very wooded area, that was covered with over two feet of snow, in the area of White Lake in the town of Bethel, officials say.

After hours of searching in two feet of snow, D'Angelo found the teen alive. She was cold and wet, but alive, police say.

"His persistence likely saved the girl's life," New York State Police said on Facebook while highlighting D'Angelo.

The Facebook post has been shared over 1,600 times with over 900 comments, as of this writing.

"Kudos for a job well done!! I am SURE it was your persistence that saved this girl's life!! Thank you for protecting and serving the citizens of New York!! Stay safe!!," Linda Newton Allen commented.

Below is the full post from New York State Police:

