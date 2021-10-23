New York Mom Tried To Drown 2-Year-Old Son in The Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley mother confessed to trying to kill her 2-year-old.

A White Plains woman who tried to drown her infant child at the Coachman Family Center in 2019 pleaded guilty to attempted murder, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Monday.

La’Quanaya Ward, 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder in the second degree, a felony. She faces a sentence ranging from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 25 years in state prison.

On December 3, 2019, Ward attempted to drown her two-year-old child in her bathtub at the Coachman Family Center in White Plains, where

she was a resident, shortly after making verbal and online threats.

Ward was stopped by another resident who forced her out of the bathroom, allowing the child to come up for air, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety investigated the incident and arrested Ward on December 11, 2019. Ward is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, 2022.

