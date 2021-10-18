New York ‘Laying Groundwork’ To Get ‘Kids Vaccinated’ For COVID

Top New York officials are ready to get children vaccinated.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.01 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.45 percent.

"The positive steps we've taken in the last few weeks are the clearest sign yet of New Yorkers' commitment to defeating this pandemic," Governor Hochul said.

The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate is just below the state's. The Mid-Hudson Region's positivity rate is 2.24 percent.

The North Country region now has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 6.18 percent.

Hochul confirmed 86.0 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 77.3 percent have completed their vaccine series. 72.9 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

Hochul reported 36 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 57,288. 256 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,086 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 450 in ICU and 247 in ICU with intubation.

Hochul added getting "kids vaccinated" is her next goal to slow the spread of COVID.

"Booster shots are underway, and we are laying the groundwork for getting our kids vaccinated pending final federal approval. But there is still more work to be done and New Yorkers must remain vigilant so that we move well on our way to realizing a post-COVID future, she said."

