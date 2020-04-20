New York Golf Courses, Marinas, Boatyards Can Open

New Yorkers have been given a small glimmer of hope for the upcoming nice weather. Golf courses, marinas and boatyard are allowed to open.

On Saturday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers will be allowed to open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed. Cuomo is working with the Tri-State governors to implement the policy.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus," Cuomo said. "Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or 'state shopping' when it comes to marinas and boatyards."

Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed. Restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only.

"Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all have share a connection on the water," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas."

The Empire State Development announced this weekend New Yorkers can return to the golf course. Golf courses across the state were closed earlier this month but are now allowed to reopen as long as the courses don't have employees working on-premise, officials say. Golfers also must maintain social distancing while on the course.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's communications director Dani Lever told the Democrat and Chronicle golfers must carry their own bags and won't be allowed to use a motorized cart.