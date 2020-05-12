New York Earns Near Failing Grade For Social Distancing

Despite parts of New York reopening, it appears New Yorkers aren't doing a good job of social distancing.

Unacast uses data from cell phones to create a Social Distancing Scoreboard. Unacast figures out the scoreboard by tracking cellphones to see how much we are traveling now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While much is still unknown about COVID-19, it’s clear social distancing is widely agreed to be an effective way of slowing the spread, and a containment strategy advised by both the World Health Organization and the CDC," Unacast writes on its website.

Unacast gives each state a letter grade from A-F. The website constantly updates. On Tuesday, New York was given a D+ grade. The United States received a D-

New York earned a C grade for 55 - 70% Reduction in Average Mobility; a C grade for Greater than 70% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits; and an F for 40 - 74% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.

The goal of the Social Distancing Scoreboard is to help health officials, policymakers and other leaders make decisions.

All the counties in the Hudson Valley received grades ranging from a D to a C, according to Unacast.