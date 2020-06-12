New York Chiropractors, Physical Therapy, Playgrounds Can Reopen

Playgrounds can reopen across New York State while more businesses are now considered essential healthcare.

On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., the New York State Empire State Development updated guidance on essential businesses.

Essential healthcare now includes chiropractors, acupuncture, physical therapy and occupational therapy. Essential recreation now includes playgrounds and open public space gatherings as along as social distancing is followed or masks are worn

The following are now considered essential:

1. Essential health care operations including

research and laboratory services

hospitals

walk-in-care health clinics and facilities

veterinary and livestock medical services

senior/elder care

medical wholesale and distribution

home health care workers or aides for the elderly

doctors and doctors’ offices

dentists and dental practices

nursing homes, residential health care facilities, or congregate care facilities

medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers

licensed mental health providers

licensed substance abuse treatment providers

medical billing support personnel

speech pathologists and speech therapy

chiropractic services

acupuncture

physical therapy

occupational therapy

2. Essential infrastructure including

public and private utilities including but not limited to power generation, fuel supply, and transmission

public water and wastewater

telecommunications and data centers

airlines/airports

commercial shipping vessels/ports and seaports

transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, for-hire vehicles, garages

hotels, and other places of accommodation, including campgrounds. Campgrounds must take precautions to ensure campers maintain appropriate social distancing and adhere to proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols, including but not limited to maintaining six feet of distance between campers, unless wearing an acceptable face covering, excluding persons from the same household who are camping together.

3. Essential manufacturing including

food processing, manufacturing agents including all foods and beverages

chemicals

medical equipment/instruments

pharmaceuticals

sanitary products including personal care products regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

telecommunications

microelectronics/semi-conductor

food-producing agriculture/farms

household paper products

defense industry and the transportation infrastructure

automobiles

any parts or components necessary for essential products that are referenced within this guidance

4. Essential retail including

grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer’s markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware, appliance, and building material stores

pet food

telecommunications to service existing customers and accounts

in regions that are not yet within the first phase of the state's regional reopening plan, delivery for orders placed remotely via phone or online at non-essential retail establishments; provided, however, that only one employee is physically present at the business location to fulfill orders

5. Essential services including

trash and recycling collection, processing, and disposal

mail and shipping services

laundromats and other clothing/fabric cleaning services

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

bicycle repair

auto repair and maintenance

automotive sales conducted remotely or electronically, with in-person vehicle showing, return, and delivery by appointment only

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

storage for essential businesses

maintenance for the infrastructure of the facility or to maintain or safeguard materials or products therein

animal shelters and animal care including dog walking, animal boarding and pet grooming but only to the extent necessary to ensure animal health

landscaping, gardening and horticulture

designing, printing, publishing and signage companies to the extent that they support essential businesses or services

remote instruction or streaming of classes from public or private schools or health/fitness centers; provided, however, that no in-person congregate classes are permitted

6. News media

7. Financial Institutions including

banks or lending institution

insurance

payroll

accounting

services related to financial markets, except debt collection

8. Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including

homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

food banks

human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

9. Construction

All non-essential construction is limited to only staging activities in regions that are not yet within the first phase of the state’s reopening plan, except emergency construction, (e.g. a project necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants, or to continue a project if it would be unsafe to allow to remain undone, but only to the point that it is safe to suspend work).

10. Defense

defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

11. Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other businesses including

law enforcement, including corrections and community supervision

fire prevention and response

building code enforcement

security

emergency management and response, EMS and 911 dispatch

building cleaners or janitors

general and specialized maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor, including but not limited to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and pool maintenance

automotive repair

cleaning, disinfection, and sanitation services

occupational safety and health professionals

residential and commercial moving services

12. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services including but not limited to:

logistics

technology support for online services

child care programs and services

government owned or leased buildings

essential government services

any personnel necessary for online or distance learning or classes delivered via remote means

13. Recreation

Parks and other open public spaces, including playgrounds and other areas of congregation within the discretion of the state or local government so long as appropriate social distancing of at least six feet among individuals can be abided, acceptable face coverings are worn by individuals who are over the age of two and able to medically tolerate such coverings, and frequent cleaning/disinfection measures are in place for hard surfaces and objects frequently touched by multiple people (e.g., handrails, benches)

Outdoor, low-risk recreational activities are permitted so long as social distancing and cleaning/disinfecting measures are in place: tennis; non-motorized boat use and rentals, such as row boats, kayaks, canoes; golf and driving ranges, except miniature (mini) golf, with food and retail services subject to the restrictions that are currently in effect within the region; racket games, such as badminton, pickleball, racquetball; toss/bowl games, such horseshoes, bocce, bean bag toss, croquet; flying disc games, such as disc golf and frisbee; shuffleboard; aerial rope courses or zip lining; rope courses including aerial rope courses; batting cages; shooting ranges; and swim classes and swim instruction.

Drive-in movie theaters so long as social distancing and cleaning/disinfecting measures are in place

Marinas, boatyards, and recreational marine manufacturers, for ongoing marina operations and boat repair/maintenance, where such facilities adhere to strict social distancing and sanitization protocols. In regions that are not within the first phase of the state's regional reopening plan, use of such sites for the purposes of personal use or operation of boats or other watercraft is permissible, provided that no establishment offer chartered motorized watercraft services or motorized boat rentals. Restaurant activity at such sites are limited to take-out or delivery only.

14. Professional services with extensive restrictions