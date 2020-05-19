Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers can celebrate Memorial Day in small groups.

On Tuesday, he announced the number of new COVID hospitalizations is "down again." He announced 105 New Yorkers died yesterday from COVID-19, one less from Monday and the same number of people who died from the virus on March 26. 22,830 Empire State residents have now died from the virus.

"We are basically where we started when this tragedy descended upon us," Cuomo said when announcing the number of daily deaths.

He announced the Captial Region will start Phase 1 of the phased reopening on Wednesday. The Captial Region marks the seventh region allowed to reopen.

Cuomo noted Long Island has made great progress. During the worst days 100 people from Long Island were dying each day, that number is down 13, according to Cuomo. He also announced elective surgery is allowed again in Nassau County.

The Mid-Hudson Region remains a few metrics away from being allowed to start the phased reopening. The Mid-Hudson region is made up of Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.

Cuomo once again encouraged New York sports teams to start playing games in New York without fans. He says being able to watch sporting events will help keep New Yorkers interested at home.

"Staying home is good right now," he said.

He announced New Yorkers are allowed to enjoy Memorial Day celebrations with 10 people or less. He also said the state will allow Memorial Day vehicle parades and encouraged local governments to televise Memorial Day events.

"Memorial Day is an important American tradition and we want to safely honor our veterans," Cuomo said. "The state will allow ceremonies with 10 people or less, at the discretion of local governments."