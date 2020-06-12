New Rules New Yorkers Must Follow at Public, Private Pools

With summer just a few days away, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is giving New Yorkers somewhere to go to cool off, but masks must be worn when not in the water.

On Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo announced state officials are allowing localities to open public pools and playgrounds at the discretion of local governments while following state guidance.

"For those who may not know: We are allowing localities to open public pools and playgrounds to their best judgment while following state guidance," Lieutenant Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul tweeted on Thursday.

Later on Thursday, the New York State Department of Health issued interim guidance for the public and private owners and operators of pools and recreational aquatic spray grounds, including but not limited to cities, villages, towns, campgrounds, children’s camps, daycares, hotels, assisted living facilities, schools, colleges, universities, mobile home parks, homeowners’ associations and apartment complexes.

The guidance doesn't apply to a private homeowner’s pool. Public or private pools with food or retail service must also follow COVID-19 guidelines for food and retail services.

Below is the New York State Department of Health's guidance for pools and aquatic spray grounds:

All indoor and outdoor swimming pools and recreational aquatic spray grounds that are subject to the operating conditions defined in New York State Sanitary Code are permitted to operate for members of the public during the COVID-19 public health emergency so long as the owners/operators adhere to any applicable Executive Orders and the following NYSDOH restrictions: