New Rules New York Offices Must Follow After COVID-19 Shutdown

New York officials released a number of new guidelines offices and employees must follow when allowed to reopen from a COVID-19 shutdown, including employees wearing masks.

Below are guidelines offices must follow in order to reopen, according to New York State Forward:

Physical Distancing

In Phase II, limit the total number of occupants at any given time to no more than 50% of the maximum occupancy for a particular area as set by the certificate of occupancy.

A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals at all times, unless safety of the core activity requires a shorter distance. Any time workers or visitors must come within 6 ft. of another person, acceptable face coverings must be worn (ensuring that mouth and nose are covered). Individuals must be prepared to don a face covering if another person unexpectedly comes within 6 ft.

Prohibit the use of tightly confined spaces (e.g. elevators, vehicles) by more than one individual at time, unless all individuals are wearing face coverings. If occupied by more than one person, keep occupancy under 50% of maximum capacity.

Post social distancing markers using tape or signs that denote 6 ft. of spacing in commonly used and other applicable areas (e.g. clock in/out stations, health screening stations, restrooms).

Limit in-person gatherings as much as possible and use tele- or video-conferencing whenever possible. Essential in-person gatherings (e.g. meetings) should be held in open, well-ventilated spaces with appropriate social distancing among participants. Shared workstations (e.g. “hot-desks”) must be cleaned and disinfected between users.

Reduce interpersonal contact and congregation through various methods (e.g. adjusting workplace hours, limiting in-person presence to necessary staff, shifting design, reducing on-site workforce, staggering arrival/departure times to reduce congestion in lobbies/elevators).

Non-essential common areas (e.g. gyms, pools, game rooms) must remain closed.

Protective Equipment

Provide workers with an acceptable face covering at no cost to the employees/contractors and have an adequate supply of coverings in case of need for replacement.

Acceptable face coverings include but are not limited to cloth (e.g. homemade sewn, quick cut, bandana), surgical masks, and face shields. Clean, replace, and prohibit sharing of face coverings.

Consult the CDC guidance for additional information on cloth face coverings and other types of personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as instructions on use and cleaning.

Train workers on how to don, doff, clean (as applicable), and discard PPE (training should be extended to contractors if the building managers/owners supply contractors with PPE).

Must advise workers and visitors to wear face coverings in common areas including elevators, lobbies, and when traveling around the office.

Limit the sharing of objects, such as tools, laptops, notebooks, telephones, touchscreens, and writing utensils, as well as the touching of shared surfaces; or, require workers to wear gloves when in contact with shared objects or frequently touched surfaces; or, require workers to perform hand hygiene before and after contact.

Hygiene and Cleaning

Adhere to hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Health (DOH) and maintain cleaning logs on site that document date, time, and scope of cleaning.

Provide and maintain hand hygiene stations in office, including handwashing with soap, running warm water, and disposable paper towels, lined garbage can, as well as an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing 60% or more alcohol for areas where handwashing is not feasible.

Provide and encourage participants to use cleaning/disinfection supplies before and after use of shared and frequently touched surfaces, followed by hand hygiene.

Ensure that equipment is regularly cleaned and disinfected using registered disinfectants, including at least as often as employees and contractors change workstations.

Cleaning and disinfecting of the office location, shared surfaces, and other areas, as well as equipment, should be performed using Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) products identified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as effective against COVID-19.

Regularly clean and disinfect the site and more frequently clean and disinfect high risk areas used by many individuals and for frequently touched surfaces. Rigorous cleaning and disinfection must occur at least after each shift, daily, or more frequently as needed.

Regularly clean and disinfect the location or facility and conduct more frequent cleaning and disinfection for high risk areas used by many individuals (e.g. restrooms) and for frequently touched surfaces.

Provide cleaning and disinfection of exposed areas in the event that an individual is confirmed to have COVID19, with such cleaning and disinfection to include, at a minimum, all heavy transit areas and high-touch surfaces (e.g. elevators, lobbies, building entrances, badge scanners, restrooms handrails, door handles). Prohibit shared food and beverages (e.g. buffet meals).

Communication

Affirm you have reviewed and understand the state-issued industry guidelines, and that you will implement them.

Post signage inside and outside of the office location to remind personnel and customers to adhere to proper hygiene, social distancing rules, appropriate use of PPE, and cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Train all personnel on new protocols and frequently communicate safety guidelines.

Establish a communication plan for employees and visitors with a consistent means to provide updated information.

Provide building managers/owners a list of essential visitors expected to enter the building.

Maintain a continuous log of every person, including workers and visitors, who may have close contact with other individuals at the work site or area.

If a worker or visitor was in close contact with others at the office location and tests positive for COVID-19, the employer must immediately notify state and local health departments and cooperate with contact tracing efforts, including notification of potential contacts, such as workers, visitors, and/or customers (if known) who had close contact with the individual, while maintaining confidentiality required by state and federal law and regulations

Conspicuously post safety plans on site.

Screening