New Rules For Graduation, Commencement Ceremonies in New York

Graduations of any size are allowed again in New York, but strict rules must be followed for all ceremonies.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced updated guidance for graduation and commencement ceremonies organized by schools, colleges and universities. Effective May 1, indoor and outdoor graduation and commencement ceremonies will be allowed with limited attendee capacity, depending on the event size and the location (e.g., stadium, arena, arts and entertainment venue).

All event organizers and venues hosting ceremonies must follow New York's strict health and safety protocols, including requiring face masks, social distancing, health screenings and collection of contact tracing information. Detailed guidance for graduation events is available here.

"We're once again approaching the end of the academic year which means we need strict rules in place to ensure commencement ceremonies are done safely in the context of the ongoing pandemic," Cuomo said. "With more people getting vaccinated every day, we are so close to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we all need to continue being vigilant and I am urging everyone to celebrate smart."

For events that exceed the social gathering limits of 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors, event organizers and venues must notify the local health department and require attendees to show proof of a recent negative test result or proof of completed immunization prior to entry. These requirements are consistent with the State's guidance for other congregate commercial and social activities, including catered receptions, performing arts, and sports competitions.

Below are updated rules from Cuomo's office for outdoor and indoor graduation and commencement ceremonies

Outdoor Events:

Large-scale ceremonies of over 500 people at outdoor venues will be limited to 20 percent of capacity, applicable to venues with a total capacity of 2,500 or more.

Medium-scale ceremonies of 201-500 people at outdoor venues will be limited to 33 percent of capacity.

Small-scale ceremonies of up to 200 people or 2 attendees per student at outdoor venues will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Proof of recent negative test result or proof of completed immunization is optional.

Indoor Events:

Large-scale ceremonies of over 150 people at indoor venues will be limited to 10 percent of capacity, applicable to venues with a total capacity of 1,500 or more.

Medium-scale ceremonies of 101-150 people at indoor venues will be limited to 33 percent of capacity.

Small-scale ceremonies of up to 100 people or 2 attendees per student at indoor venues will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Proof of recent negative test result or proof of completed immunization is optional.

