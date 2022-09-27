JAVA JOLT! Where Can You Get Coffee Deals This Thursday In The Hudson Valley?

It comes around every year, some of us realizing it after the fact, so this year, let us do the work for you and let you know where you can score a free or discounted caffeine boost, I mean, cup of coffee, in honor of National Coffee Day here in the Hudson Valley.

National Coffee Day is celebrated each year on September 29th. Java, cappuccino, iced, espresso, PSLs, double whip half caf french vanilla with soy....however you take your cup o' joe, make sure you get one this Thursday in honor of this very important holiday.

Hudson Valley Spots Offering Free/Discounted Coffee September 29th

Stewart's Shops

Let's start with the obvious, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to grab a cup of coffee, Stewart's. In honor of National Coffee Day on Thursday the 29th, beginning at noon and running right through closing, you can get a free coffee, any size, hot or iced, at all locations.

Stewarts Stewart’s Shops/The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Barnes & Noble

With a few Hudson Valley locations, customers can get a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item from the B&N Cafe - one cup per transaction.

Dunkin'

Can you get anywhere in the Hudson Valley without passing a Dunkin' (and there's even a giant location under construction in the area, too). For DD Perks members, you can get a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Thursday.

Dunkin' Donuts To Challenge Starbucks For Coffee Supremacy Getty Images loading...

Panera

In honor of the holiday, Panera is giving customers who want to join their 'Unlimited Sip Club' subscription two months free. If you're already a member, you can get $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies.

Burger King

If you belong to BK's Royal Perks club, you can get a feee small iced coffee with a purchase of $1 or more, between the hours of 6am and 10am, all week long!

QuickCheck

If you use the QuickCheck app for the first time on Thursday the 29th, you can reserve a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee.

Smoothie King

With a few locations around the area, Smoothie King will offer a 20-ounce espresso or Cold Brew blended smoothies for $5 if you order before 11 a.m.

McDonald's

Fans of McDonald's coffee and those that use the McDonald's rewards app can get a premium roast or iced coffee, get this, through the end of the year!

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Research is showing that Starbucks isn't doing anything for National Coffee Day celebrations this year.

Have we missed anything that you've seen at your favorite Hudson Valley coffee spot.

10 Hudson Valley Coffee Shops You'll Love 'A Latte' Whether you're celebrating National Coffee Day or just looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, these 10 local coffee shops know how to brew-it!