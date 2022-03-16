Hopefully, you never have to use it, but it's important to know how.

It has been reported that opioid abuse and overdoses have increased across New York State. As part of an ongoing effort to help with this, there was a recent Narcan training session in New Paltz and Dutchess County is one of the latest places to offer a training session.

According to The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health, these sessions will show you what to do if you expect someone has overdosed and how to properly administer Narcan.

What is Narcan?

Narcan is a nasal spray that is supposed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in just a few minutes. Narcan is needle-free and is most commonly used by first responders. Having one of these kits can save someone's life in those crucial moments.

Where and when is this going on?

The training will be done virtually and will happen on March 23rd at 4:30 p.m. Each person who attends this will have a chance to pick up a free Narcan kit after the training is complete. More information on this can be found on the Dutchess County Government Facebook Page.

Do you have to register for the Narcan Training?

Yes, it is required and you can register by emailing llevine@dutchessny.gov or by calling (845)-243-4428. Also, the session will be free of charge for those who take it.

