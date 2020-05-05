Mysterious New Sign Honors Hudson Valley ‘Heroes’ (PHOTOS)

A new sign has appeared in the Hudson Valley that honors all essential workers who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois said he was incredibly surprised when members of the Bruderhof Community, led by Ben Barth, unveiled a giant sign located at the crossroads of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Services Center.

“The Bruderhof Community is part of the fabric of Orange County and their contribution to our communities are far and wide. Without fanfare they simply make our county a better place to live. The sign honoring county employees and emergency service workers is just one example of their outstanding contributions,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said.

The red, white and blue sign reads "Heroes Work Here" and is complete with the Orange County emblem.

“I want to thank our valuable community partner, the Bruderhof Community, including Ben Barth who masterfully crafted this colorful recognition to all of the women and men who have sacrificed so much to continue to provide vital services for the residents of Orange County during this unprecedented global pandemic," DuBois stated.

The sign was designed to recognize essential workers who are working during this extraordinary crisis, officials say. The sign will be an inspiration to all those who work at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Services Center and be a reminder that their community cares, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

More photos of the sign can be seen below.