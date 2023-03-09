Update: Hudson Valley Woman Killed By Upstate New York Man Tagged In Father’s Day Post
The man responsible for killing a Hudson Valley woman after she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post was sentenced.
A Dutchess County man was sentenced for the murder of a Hudson Valley woman.
Rhinebeck, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Woman In Dutchess County
This week, Rhinebeck resident William Dicke was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the death of Danielle Distefano, NewsSource confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
"Your infectious spirit touched many people's lives and I'll be forever grateful to have learned from you," Lily Vandeyar wrote on Facebook about Distefano after her death.
Dutchess County, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Woman Inside Her Rhinebeck Home
In January 2023, a Dutchess County jury found William H. Dicke of Rhinebeck guilty of second-degree murder, a class A-I felony, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office told Hudson Valley Post.
Distefano was found dead inside her home by New York State Police after troopers were dispatched for an emergency medical response to a residence on Mill Road in the town of Rhinebeck.
Dicke continues to maintain he is innocent.