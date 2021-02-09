Multiple Winning Lotto Tickets Sold in Hudson Valley

Some lucky Hudson Valley residents are a bit richer today.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A winning Take 5 lotto ticket for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 7 was sold in Ulster County. The ticket was sold at the Sunoco Food Mart on Ulster Avenue in Kingston, according to the New York State Lottery.

Saturday's Take 5 winning numbers were 14-18-20-38-39. The ticket sold in Kingston is worth $24,856, officials say. A second winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn.

A winning Take 5 ticket for the Jan. 19 drawing was sold in Orange County. The ticket was purchased at the C&G Plus County Store located on Route 208 in Campbell Hall, the New York State Lottery reports. The ticket is worth $33,745.

A $2 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was also sold in Orange County, according to the New York lottery. That ticket was for the Tuesday, Jan. 5 Mega Millions drawing.

The $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue in Middletown, according to the state's lottery website. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, officials say.

The ticket hit on all five of the lotto numbers, 20-43-51-55-57, but did not hit the Mega Ball. Had the ticket also had the Mega Ball number of 4, the ticket sold in Middletown would have been worth $447,000 million.

It's unclear who has the winning ticket. If you have the winning ticket the New York State Lottery offers the following advice:

To claim your prize, you will need the original ticket. For your protection, sign the back of your winning ticket and keep it safe because it is a bearer instrument. Options - Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers - Redeem directly at a local Prize Center - Mail it to the Lottery What you need To redeem your prize, you will need to provide Your winning ticket

A filled-out Claim Form

A valid government-issued ID

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Keep Reading:

Least Obedient Dog Breeds