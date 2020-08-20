Motorcyclist Killed on Taconic State Parkway

A Hudson Valley man is dead following a crash on the Taconic State Parkway.

On Monday, the New York State Police investigated a fatal motorcycle crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Kent.

An initial investigation shows 69-year-old Robert J. Costabile of Valhalla was operating a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the northbound side of the Taconic State Parkway near Hortontown Hill Road in Putnam County. For unknown reasons Costabile was unable to negotiate a curve and lost control before leaving the roadway, police say.

Costabile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police.

Also on scene were the New York State Park Police, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, EMStar, off duty members of Woodstock Rescue and Arlington Fire Department and the Kent Fire Department.

The cause of the fatal crash is under investigation.