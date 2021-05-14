The 'Stadium Tour' starring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts has officially been postponed to 2022. A new set of tour dates has also been announced.

The high-profile Motley Crue reunion run was originally set for the summer of 2020, but was delayed until 2021 due to restrictions on public gatherings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled trek was set to begin this June, but now a new statement shared by the tour's participating acts has confirmed that the dates have again been pushed, citing a desire to be certain that they will be able to perform at all scheduled stops.

The statement reads as follows:

To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022. This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring 'The Stadium Tour' to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!

The rescheduled tour dates can be seen below.

https://twitter.com/MotleyCrue/status/1393280529617858566

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

June 16 — Atlanta, Ga.



June 18 — Miama, Fla.



June 19 — orlando, Fla.



June 22 — Washington D.C.



June 24 — New York, N.Y.



June 25 — Philadelphia, Pa.



June 28 — Charlotte, N.C.



June 30 — Nashville, Tenn.



July 02 — Jacksonville, Fla.



July 05 — St. Louis, Mo.



July 08 — Chicago, Ill.



July 10 — Detroit, Mich.



July 12 — Hershey, Pa.



July 14 — Cleveland, Ohio



July 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio



July 17 — Milwaukee, Wis.



July 19 — Kansas City, Mo.



July 21 — Denver, Colo.



Aug. 05 — Boston, Mass.



Aug. 06 — Boston, Mass.



Aug. 10 — Buffalo, N.Y.



Aug. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa.



Aug. 14 — Minneapolis, Minn.



Aug. 19 — Houston, Texas



Aug. 21 — San Antonio, Texas



Aug. 22 — Arlington, Texas



Aug. 27 — Los Angeles, Calif.



Aug. 28 — San Diego, Calif.



Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash.



Sept. 07 — San Francisco, Calif.