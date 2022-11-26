If you have a couple of millions of dollars laying around the house and are thinking about getting a new home, check out the most expensive home for sale in New York State.

This $250 million dollar penthouse was just listed on Zillow and is everything you would think would come with a $250 million dollar home located at the top of a skyscraper in New York City.

Get our free mobile app

This penthouse comes with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and has over 17,000 square feet of living space. It also has all the amenities that you would expect with a $250 million price tag.

This penthouse is 1400 feet above the ground making it the tallest penthouse in the world. According to the listing on Zillow, this penthouse breaks several records.

The penthouse at Central Park Tower lays claim to the title of being the highest residence--and having the highest terrace--in the world. This once-in-a-generation residence occupies the top three floors of the most significant building on Billionaires' Row, spanning 17,545 sq. ft. of interior space with a glorious 1,433 sq. ft. outdoor escape.

On top of the record-breaking record, this penthouse also delivers an indoor pool, outdoor patio, media room, and some of the best views in the world.

It also has a grand ballroom, a professional chef's kitchen, a private study, and plenty of room for a home gym if you want.

Besides the $250 million price tag, you will need to have some extra money set aside for the monthly HOA fees. The HOA fees will cost you over $26,000 dollars a month.

New York's Most Expensive Home Just Hit The Market New York's most expensive home just hit the market and is amazing.

$1.3 Million Dollar Jurassic Park Home For Sale [PHOTOS] Ever wanted to visit Jurassic Park? What about calling it home? Now you can with this Jurassic Park theme home.