More New York Businesses Are Allowed to Reopen in Phase 2

Late Friday morning, New York State officials provided more details and guidelines for what Phase 2 of the reopening plan entails.

Friday marks two weeks since the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions started Phase 1 of the reopening process. Officials from those regions expected to enter Phase 2 on Friday, but it appears Cuomo has put that on hold.

On Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed a graphic about what Phase 2 entails.

The new graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:

Phase 2

All Office-Based Jobs



Real Estate Services



Retail- In-Store Shopping



Limited Barbershop and Hair Salon Services

Until late Friday morning, Cuomo hadn't really provided much guidance on Phase 2. The Governor's office announced the following businesses can reopen during Phase 2 and sent out guidelines for each industry.

Offices

Click Here for guidelines

Real Estate

Click Here for guidelines

Essential and Phase II In-Store Retail

Click Here for guidelines

Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals

Click Here for guidelines

Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning

Click Here for guidelines

Commercial Building Management

Click Here for guidelines

Hair Salons and Barbershops