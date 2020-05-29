More New York Businesses Are Allowed to Reopen in Phase 2

Late Friday morning, New York State officials provided more details and guidelines for what Phase 2 of the reopening plan entails.

Friday marks two weeks since the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions started Phase 1 of the reopening process. Officials from those regions expected to enter Phase 2 on Friday, but it appears Cuomo has put that on hold.

On Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed a graphic about what Phase 2 entails.

The new graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:

Phase 2

    • All Office-Based Jobs
    • Real Estate Services
    • Retail- In-Store Shopping
    • Limited Barbershop and Hair Salon Services

Until late Friday morning, Cuomo hadn't really provided much guidance on Phase 2. The Governor's office announced the following businesses can reopen during Phase 2 and sent out guidelines for each industry.

Offices

Real Estate

Essential and Phase II In-Store Retail

Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals

Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning

Commercial Building Management

Hair Salons and Barbershops

