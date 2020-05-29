More New York Businesses Are Allowed to Reopen in Phase 2
Late Friday morning, New York State officials provided more details and guidelines for what Phase 2 of the reopening plan entails.
Friday marks two weeks since the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions started Phase 1 of the reopening process. Officials from those regions expected to enter Phase 2 on Friday, but it appears Cuomo has put that on hold.
On Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed a graphic about what Phase 2 entails.
The new graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:
Phase 2
- All Office-Based Jobs
- Real Estate Services
- Retail- In-Store Shopping
- Limited Barbershop and Hair Salon Services
Until late Friday morning, Cuomo hadn't really provided much guidance on Phase 2. The Governor's office announced the following businesses can reopen during Phase 2 and sent out guidelines for each industry.
Offices
- Click Here for guidelines
Real Estate
- Click Here for guidelines
Essential and Phase II In-Store Retail
- Click Here for guidelines
Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals
- Click Here for guidelines
Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning
- Click Here for guidelines
Commercial Building Management
- Click Here for guidelines
Hair Salons and Barbershops
- Click Here for guidelines