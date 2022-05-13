More Info: 2 Found Dead Outside Hudson Valley, New York Eatery

Police released even more information about an apparent love triangle that led to a police officer and Hudson Valley resident's death.

On Thursday, the Wallkill Police Department released more information about the shooting deaths of two Hudson Valley residents. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.

Two Killed Outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Arriving officers found two deceased men in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.

NYPD Officers Found Dead in Orange County

The first victim was identified as Sean Armstead, a 36-year-old man from Port Jervis. Police confirmed that Armstead, an NYPD officer, was off-duty at the time of the shooting. Armstead was a 10-year veteran of the NYPD.

Resorts World Casino Security Guard Killed

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The second victim was identified as 20-year-old Edward Wilkins of Wurtsboro. Wilkins worked as a security guard with Resorts World Casino, police say. Both individuals were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, Armstead and Wilkins knew each other. Immediately before the shooting, both Armstead and Wilkins, each alone, in separate vehicles, were traveling westbound on Route 211 approximately 130 feet west of Tower Drive, when Armstead’s vehicle struck Wilkins’ vehicle.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Following the crash, there was a brief altercation between the pair. Then Armstead, armed with a Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol, began firing his pistol as Wilkins fled on foot into the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Wilkins was struck multiple times by gunfire. Armstead then shot himself once in the head. Police classified the incident as a murder-suicide.

The pistol recovered at the scene was determined to be Armstead’s police service weapon, police say.

It's believed Armstead first rammed his wife's boyfriend's vehicle Sunday night outside the Buffalo Wild Wings. Wilkins got out of the car and tried to flee, but Armstead fired 16 shots at the 20-year-old, hitting him in the head and back.

Armstead killed himself after fatally shooting Wilkins. Armstead's wife, who wasn't harmed, told investigators she believed Armstead tracked her cell phone to near the restaurant, where she was believed to be waiting to meet up with Wilkins.

A police scanner reported police were looking for a Dodge Charger. Lieb was able to get a shot of a police dog sniffing around a Dodge Charger that was parked outside the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Route 211. You can see the photo below as well as other photos from the shooting scene in Wallkill.

Police Search For Dodge Charger Outside Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The Dodge Charger seen outside the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Route 211 was involved in a crash with a Hyundai.

The ongoing investigation into this incident is being conducted by the New York State

Attorney General’s Office and the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

Is Orange County one of the most dangerous counties in New York State? Is Wallkill one of New York's most dangerous places to live? See if either made the lists of the most dangerous places to live in the Empire State.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY 3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]