Police are investigating motives after a man who became a millionaire in the Hudson Valley was found murdered and dismembered by someone dressed as a "ninja."

Fahim Saleh, 33, is from Dutchess County. He became an internet mogul while still living at home in Hopewell Junction, NewsSource reports. According to social media, he graduated from John Jay East Fishkill. His Facebook says he lives in Poughkeepsie.

"Dutchess County extends our thoughts and prayers to Fahim’s family, friends & colleagues. May his life be a blessing and inspiration to them all," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro wrote on Facebook.

Police believe the 33-year-old was attacked when got off the elevator to his seventh-floor luxury apartment on the Lower East Side. Someone in dark clothing was seen in surveillance video following him into his apartment, but the attack was off-camera.

His sister later found Saleh's dismembered body. An electric saw was found next to Saleh's torso, which was cut up into pieces, while his head and arms were found elsewhere inside his apartment, the New York Times reports.

A medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Officials say the killer was dressed as a ninja, along with a fancy suit and tie, the New York Daily News reports.

Saleh founded PrankDial. He then moved on to create Pathao, a ride-hailing company. According to the New York Post, he called it the “most well-funded startup in Bangladesh, recently valued at over $100MM.”

In 2018 he developed Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing app that operates out of Nigeria. The ride-sharing app reportedly recently made over $5 million. He became the CEO of the company in 2019 and helped transition it to delivery service. He also launched Adventure Captial, venture capital firm, in 2018 and was CEO of the entertain app company KickBack Apps

A police source told the New York Daily News detectives think the gruesome murder was due to a "business deal gone lethally bad."

DailyMail reports Saleh was being sued by Kirk Eady, the former deputy director of Hudson County Correctional Facility. Eady was a prison guard who was later jailed for using PrankDial to secretly record and listen to employees' phone calls.