More Cashless Tolls Coming To The Hudson Valley

More cashless tolling is coming to the lower Hudson Valley this month.

In a press release, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that cashless tolling will be coming to additional parts of I-87 in the lower Hudson Valley. The cashless tolling will be coming to Yonkers on I-87. This is the fifth cashless tolling system on I-87.

The cashless tolling is set to start on Friday, November 16, 2018, according to the press release. It will be joining the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, also called the new Tappan Zee Bridge, Grand Island Bridges, and the Harriman toll, all part of I-87, as the only cashless tolling systems on I-87.