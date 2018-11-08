More Cashless Tolls Coming To The Hudson Valley
More cashless tolling is coming to the lower Hudson Valley this month.
In a press release, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that cashless tolling will be coming to additional parts of I-87 in the lower Hudson Valley. The cashless tolling will be coming to Yonkers on I-87. This is the fifth cashless tolling system on I-87.
The cashless tolling is set to start on Friday, November 16, 2018, according to the press release. It will be joining the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, also called the new Tappan Zee Bridge, Grand Island Bridges, and the Harriman toll, all part of I-87, as the only cashless tolling systems on I-87.
Just like the other cashless tolling locations, drivers will simply drive through a series of sensors on the highway system. If you have an E-ZPass, it will register and you will be billed through that. If you do not have an E-ZPass, you will be billed via mail for your toll bill.