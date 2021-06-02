The Healthy Ulster Pass Program is once again being offered for Ulster County residents, beginning today, June 2nd, and running through June 6th (for sign-ups). There are a limited number of passes available, while supplies last only. The alerts page of the Mohonk Preserve website will have availability information posted.

The free six-week pass is available to those interested who can provide proof of Ulster County residency. There is a maximum of four passes per household, and children under 12 are always free as long as they are accompanied by an adult passholder.

Visitors can bring their proof of Ulster County residency to Mohonk Preserve's Testimonial Gateway Trailhead, located on Route 299 in New Paltz, or to the Spring Farm Trailhead off of Mohonk Road in High Falls between the hours of 9am and 6pm Wednesday June 2nd through Sunday June 6th to sign up for the Healthy Ulster Pass.

So how does the program work for pass holders?

All Healthy Ulster passholders must sign their pass prior to visiting and should be prepared to present ID when accessing Mohonk Preserve. When accessing the Preserve, Healthy Ulster passholders must obtain a wristband from one of the trailheads for each visit. All visitors must adhere to Mohonk Preserve’s COVID-19 visitation guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

During the 11 years that Mohonk Preserve has run the Healthy Ulster Pass Program, they have distributed over 38,000 free one-month passes to Ulster County residents.

The 2021 passes will be valid for 6 weeks of use through July 11th, and more information about the program can be found here.

Spectacular Hudson Valley Pictures These Hudson Valley Photos Are So Stunning, You'll Gasp