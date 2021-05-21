Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Dead

A Hudson Valley man who went missing after going fishing was found dead.

On Wednesday, around 3:30 PM, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kenoza Lake in the Town of Delaware for a report of a missing boater. Deputies were informed by family members at the scene that 62-year-old Terry Davis of Jeffersonville had left his residence around 5:30 AM to go fishing.

The family became concerned when they attempted to contact him a few hours later by cellphone and he did not answer. A family member found his pickup truck by a boat launch around 3:00 PM.

There was no sign of him or his 10 foot Coleman fishing boat. Deputies searched the shoreline with state troopers and Kenoza Lake firefighters. The Sullivan County Dive Team responded to the scene and commenced a search of the lake.

His tackle box was recovered floating in the water near the shore, later in the evening. The search was finally called off at dusk.

The search resumed on Thursday around 6 a.m. with additional divers brought in from the Ulster and Greene County Sheriff’s Offices as well as K-9 teams from Ramapo Search and Rescue.

Davis' body was found around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday approximately 20 yards off of the southern shoreline by a state police marine unit using sonar. Divers recovered both the victim and his submerged boat in approximately 12 feet of water, police say.

