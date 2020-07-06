MINI of Dutchess County Closing Permanently

More sad news as another business in the Hudson Valley announced they will be shutting down for good.

Though we've been out of quarantine for months and are trying get back to normal the coronoavirus has brought many irreversible changes. Hudson Valley residents are sadly becoming accustomed to the news of businesses they love closing after the shut down. In just the past two weeks we've learned that J.C. Penney will be leaving the Galleria, Il Barilotto is up for sale and that the Bonefish Grill suddenly closed their doors for good.

It's tough to sit by and watch businesses struggle that have been in the Hudson Valley for so long.

Today, MINI of Dutchess County announced that they will be ceasing their operations at the Rte 9 location in Wappingers Falls on July 24.

MINI of Dutchess County has directed customers to the White Plains and Ramsey locations for continued service.

MINI of Dutchess also thanked the Hudson Valley for their support over the past 5 years.

