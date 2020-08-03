Million Dollar Winning Lotto Ticket Sold in Lower Hudson Valley

Check your tickets. Someone purchased a $1 million winning lottery ticket in the Lower Hudson Valley.

The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday's Powerball. The winner was purchased at the North Avenue Food Mart located at 452 North Avenue in New Rochelle, according to the New York State Lottery.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 07-29-35-40-45 with a Powerball of 26. No one won the $126 million grand-prize but two second-prize winners of $1 million were sold in Californa and New York. The winning ticket sold in Westchester County hit on all the winning numbers but not the Powerball