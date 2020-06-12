Millbrook Farmers Market Opens This Weekend

It looks like we can all make plans this weekend to enjoy some of the great "stuff" the Hudson Valley has to offer.

It seems like we are surrounded by news that almost everything we look forward to around this time of year in the Hudson Valley has been canceled. Most county fairs are done, concerts have all been canceled or postponed but one thing that IS happening this weekend is the Millbrook farmers market.

According to the Millbrook Farmers Market website, they are set to open up this Saturday June 13th at 9 a.m. on Front Street in Millbrook and offer us a chance to pick up some great local, Hudson Valley products including, baked goods, cheeses, flowers, fresh eggs, fruits, and much more.

Now this years market will be different then years past with all of the guidelines that have been put in place due to COVID-19. Some of the guidelines this year include, entering at the manager's booth on Front Street across from the Millbrook Bank. Once in they are asking guests to move through the entire market in a counter-clockwise pathway.

They'll have all vendors safely spaced throughout the market with most products displayed on back tables, each vendor will also have an empty table in front of each booth for separation and most items for sale will be pre-packaged. All vendors will be following social distancing protocols.

The farmers market is also asking that any guest attending this year to please wear a mask and if possible to please limit the number of people that you're shopping with.

The Millbrook Farmers Market is set to run every Saturday, rain or shine, through October 31st.

