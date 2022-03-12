WATCH: Mid-Hudson Bridge Toll Booths are Gone for Good

It was like they were never there.

The journey to change the Hudson Valley from cash to cashless tolling has been a long and winding one. We've said goodbye to toll booths at almost all of the Hudson River crossings in the area, including the Newburgh-Beacon, Kingston-Rhinecliff, Rip Van Winkle, and Bear Mountain toll booths respectively. We can now add the tolls booths at the Mid-Hudson Bridge to the list.

The removal of the tolls booths on the Highland side of the bridge that connects Ulster and Dutchess County is the final piece that completes the Hudson Valley's transition to cashless at all Hudson River crossings.

The removal of toll takers on the Mid Hudson Bridge went into effect back on March 1st, with the toll booths closing for good and the new gantry toll system turned on. Less than two weeks later, we have officially said goodbye for the last time to the toll booths themselves.

The demolition of the toll plaza began last week with the removal of toll lanes 3, 4, and 5....

Yesterday the final pieces of the toll plaza were taken down under the supervision of bridge authority workers...



Crossing the bridge over the next few weeks will have varying traffic patterns as workers continue the clean-up of the demolition so the bridge authority is asking drivers to be patient saying, "all vehicles will now be traveling on the left, where Lanes 3, 4, & 5 used to be, so the contractor can safely remove Lanes 1 & 2 of the toll plaza."



