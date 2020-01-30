Metallica's philanthropic efforts will continue in 2020, with the band deciding to move forward with their Metallica Scholars Initiative after seeing positive returns in year one.

Thanks to the band's All Within My Hands charitable organization, there was a 90 percent job placement rate for those receiving aid. In year two, the Metallica Scholars Initiative will expand from 10 to 15 schools receiving benefits, while there will also be matching grants provided by new partners.

The initiative was designed to support community colleges and their career and technical education programs. The band teamed up with the American Association of Community Colleges to help determine recipients in 2019 and 10 colleges from communities that had supported Metallica during their touring were selected to compete in the application process with each receiving $100,000 toward programs helping to train students for placement in the American workforce.

“This opportunity that All Within My Hands afforded me has absolutely been instrumental in changing the course of my life," said 2019 Metallica Scholar Angelic Ewing of Spokane Community College. "Thank you for seeing a need and being the agent through which real change is happening in my life. My children get to witness me make a life course change and see firsthand that out of adversity can come greatness and the being resilient is possible no matter what happens to us in life."

After the first year, Metallica received reports from all ten schools receiving aid. The first more the 700 first-wave Metallica scholars had an overall 80-90 percent completion rate and 95 percent job placement for those who complete their certifications and studies.

With the expansion to 15 schools receiving aid and new partners getting involved, the All Within My Hands organization is looking at a cumulative $1.5 million contribution to the initiative.

"Our 2019 Metallica Scholars have exceeded expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined,” said Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. "We’re really excited to be able to expand the initiative in its second year, assisting more students in achieving their dreams and transforming their lives in 2020."

“The impact of the Metallica Scholars Initiative has been extremely gratifying,” said Dr. Edward Frank, Executive Director of All Within My Hands. “We are indebted to all the schools, the AACC, and co-sponsors such as Wolverine, for their dedication to making this program successful and their help in changing the lives of so many people. This transformative effect is exactly what the band and the board had hoped for when we started this program.”

"The colossal reputation of Metallica has given these colleges, and the trades they are supporting, new life and attention,” said Jennifer Worth, AACC Senior Vice President Workforce and Economic Development. "It has been an honor and a privilege to have the band’s and foundation board of directors trust to design and implement programs that will change the lives of hard working Americans looking to advance.”

For more information on Metallica's All Within My Hands charitable arm, head to the website here and stay tuned for the announcement of the 2020 Metallica Scholars Initiative recipient schools.

