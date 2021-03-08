Metallica Donate $75,000 to Help Texans Impacted by Winter Storm

Metallica, in a continued effort of giving back to local communities and those in need, have donated $75,000 through their All Within My Hands Foundation to Texans impacted by the recent winter storm that left millions without power and potable drinking water while food resources became scarce.

The money will benefit the Feeding America organization, which will distribute food to Texas food banks as the metal legends confront food insecurity across the state.

"The winter storm that struck Texas last month was beyond anything the state's residents could imagine preparing for," said Metallica in a statement. "As temperatures dropped well below freezing and widespread power outages swept the area, families suffered. Grocery chains did the best they could to support their communities, but their supply was hit hard. While temperatures have risen and electricity has been restored in many areas, residents are still very much in the throws of a struggle."

The often charitable band continued, "Texans running low on food are finding empty grocery store shelves. Food pantries are running out of supplies. And the freeze has wiped out substantial portions of the state's citrus and vegetable crops. As part of our commitment to fighting food insecurity, All Within My Hands has donated $75,000 to Feeding America to be distributed to Texas food banks."

