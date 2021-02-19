Check your tickets. Someone purchased a Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket in New York.

The New York State Lottery confirmed a jackpot-winning ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in New York. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, officials say.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions were 1-36-44-54-66 with a Megaball of 10. The jackpot-winning ticket is worth $96 million, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs located on Preston Street in Camden, according to the New York State Lottery. It's unclear who has the winning ticket.

On Tuesday, a winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Fishkill. Another winning Take 5 lotto ticket for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 7 was sold in Ulster County.

A $2 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was also sold in Orange County, according to the New York lottery. That ticket was for the Tuesday, Jan. 5 Mega Millions drawing.

The $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue in Middletown, according to the state's lottery website. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, officials say.

The ticket hit on all five of the lotto numbers, 20-43-51-55-57, but did not hit the Mega Ball. Had the ticket also had the Mega Ball number of 4, the ticket sold in Middletown would have been worth $447,000 million.

