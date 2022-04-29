Meet Miss New York This Weekend in Fishkill & Hopewell Junction

You can meet Miss New York at a couple of different spots this weekend when she visits local businesses and charities.

The Miss New York Competition for 2022 is coming up in just a few weeks. On May 29 the crown will be passed and placed upon a new competitor at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, New York. You can get tickets and more information the the 4 day event here.

New York is a big state. Being Miss New York requires you to cover a lot of ground but she is crowned right here in the Hudson Valley so it's only fair that we get some extra love. Sydney Park is currently Miss New York and she's going to be visiting the area this Sunday, May 1.

At 11:00AM she'll be stopping by the Fishkill Food Pantry and then at 11:30AM Sydney will visit Unshattered in Hopewell for a meet and greet. Unshattered is a local nonprofit with a goal to end addiction and relapse through employing women in recovery to make stunning handbags and fashion accessories.

From there she'll be checking out the Hudson Square Boutique in Hopewell at 1:00PM for another chance to meet local residents.

A little bit about Sydney:

Sydney Park currently holds the title of Miss New York. At the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition, Sydney placed in the Top 5 and received one of two talent preliminary awards for receiving the top score for talent in her group. A graduate of Columbia University, Sydney is in her last year of law school at Fordham and will be graduating at the end of May with Juris Doctor.

