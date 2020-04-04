Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing medical students near graduation to start working now.

On Saturday, Cuomo announced he signed an Executive Order to allow medical students who were slated to graduate this spring to begin practicing now.

"These are extraordinary times and New York needs the help," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also announced the Chinese government helped facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will arrive in New York on Saturday.

"I thank the Chinese government, Jack Ma, Joe Tsai, the Jack Ma Foundation, the Tsai Foundation and Consul General Huang," Cuomo said.

The state of Oregon is also sending New York 140 ventilators.

"On behalf of the people of NY, I thank you and rest assured that NY will repay the favor when Oregon needs it," Cuomo tweeted during his press conference.

Cuomo also confirmed over 113,000 cases of COVID-19 in New York. Of those 15,905 of hospitalized and 4,126 are in ICU. 2,624 New Yorkers have now died from the virus.