McDonald’s To Hire Over 250,000 Employees

McDonald's is looking to fill a ton of positions this summer after fully reopening.

Many residents of the Hudson Valley are looking for work and one of America's biggest fast food giants may fill a huge gap in the unemployment numbers. According to Forbes, New York is experiencing its highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. As of April, over 1.4 million New Yorkers had filed for unemployment assistance.

According to CNN Business, as McDonald's chains start to reopen they will be looking to take on more staff.

Many McDonald's locations stayed open during the government shut down as businesses that served food were considered essential. Though their doors were closed to the public the drive thru remained open.

As the dining rooms start to reopen and McDonald's starts to bring back their full menu in upcoming weeks they've announced they will be adding a lot of new members to the team.

