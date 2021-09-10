Massive Fire Erupts at Trump National Golf Club in Hopewell

Local firefighters are on the scene to put out a large fire reportedly at the Dutchess County golf club.

First responders are reportedly extinguishing a fire at the Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley on Stormville Road in Hopewell Junction.

The golf course is a private club owned by the Trump Organization. They have another private club in Westchester County as well along with a public course in Fiery Point, New York.

According to a post on Facebook, a fire broke out at the course after 9PM on Friday, the night of September 10. At this time it looks like the fire was started at the club's barn. Comments and pictures are pouring in on the original Facebook post that confirm that the fire originated at that location.

Comments in the thread also state that no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has not been made public yet.

We'll update you with more details on this story as they come available.