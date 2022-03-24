Haunting ‘Masked’ Mystery Man Appears Again in the Hudson Valley

It was shocking to see while driving. Recently, I was near Route 9 in Wappingers Falls on a Saturday afternoon with my best friends and we came came across the strangest thing.

What happened?

We were all talking about the smoothies that we were going to get and all of a sudden we flung our heads to the side and look out the window. We were stunned, some guy was in the middle of the road dressed as the character from the Scream movie with some object in his hand. What? Here is the picture:

Police comments on this:

Once we pulled into our destination, we noticed 2 police officers were in the parking lot and had a quick conversation with them. According to them, they do get calls about it, but the person behind the mask is harmless. Phew. They also mentioned the individual would reportedly go into the Walmart store in Fishkill dressed like this, but again harmless.

More mystery:

A few years ago, one of my co-workers wrote about someone going into a Target store in the area and the person was dressed like the joker and had the same hourglass object that is in this picture. An interesting connection..... it was recently announced that a new Scream movie will be coming out next year.

Do you know who this mystery person is? Is it the same person who was dressed as the joker? Not causing any issues, but do you know why they dress up like this? Send your comments in on the station app.

Speaking of eerie news in the area, here are some laws in the state that everyone should know and what the 'ugliest' town supposedly is.

