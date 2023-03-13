Lifestyle Queen Dines at Popular Pine Plains, NY Eatery

She's a businesswoman, TV personality, has a household name, and was recently spotted in the Hudson Valley.

There are so many cool restaurants in the Hudson Valley and it's even cooler when you hear a celebrity was spotted at one. I desperately want to be one of the people who is just casually sitting at a restaurant and notices someone famous....someday. Some residents got this chance because another famous celebrity was recently spotted having a fabulous time at one local restaurant.

Where was the latest celebrity spotted in the Hudson Valley?

Martha Stewart has to be one of the most interesting celebrities out there. She built her own empire, spent time in prison, and one of her best friends is the rapper Snoop Dogg. That's a VERY interesting mix of things, but one thing she is really known for is her taste in food and home decor.

Many people trust her guidance, so when she comes to your restaurant or business it can be a lot of pressure. However, Stewart recently visited the Stissing House located at 7801 S Main Street in Pine Plains, NY and it looks like she had an awesome time while she was there.

What did Martha Stewart order at the Stissing House in Pine Plains, NY?

According to Martha Stewart's Instagram, she started her meal with a Belvedere Vodka Martini and said that the Stissing House is "a wonderful restaurant in Pine Plains, north of NYC". Stewart went on to post more pictures and mentioned how she went with a group and sampled some "delicious" dishes there.

Stewart tried the oysters with lemon, whole roast tender pheasant and a few sweet treats, Sounds yummy.

Stewart said again how it's "definitely worth a trip up north". Sounds like she had a great time and I wouldn't be surprised if we see her again at the Stissing House.

We are talking about celebrities and the Hudson Valley

