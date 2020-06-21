Map Pinpoints Extreme ‘Hate Groups’ Based in the Hudson Valley

You could live near the headquarters of an extreme 'hate group' right here in the Hudson Valley.

With racial tensions getting higher and higher all over the country it's difficult to imagine that organizations could be spewing hate and broadcasting views of extreme prejudice right from our own back yard here in the Hudson Valley.

The Murder of George Floyd has sparked local protests, outrage and conversations about racism and hate in this country. While we're having this dialogue, it's important that we don't forget that hate comes in many forms, comes from many sides and may be closer than you think.

The Southern Poverty Law Center have identified 44 organizations they've deemed to be 'Extreme Hate' groups in New York in 2019. The following groups have ties to the Mid- and Lower Hudson Valley

Rise Align Ignite Reclaim - According to the SPLC, RAIR is an Ant-Muslim organization with ties in Fishkill, NY.

The Right Stuff - According to the SPLC, The Right Stuff is a White Nationalist group with ties in Hopewell Junction, NY

Israel United in Christ - Black Separatist out of Mount Vernon

Lions of Israel - Black Separatists out of Mount Vernon

There are at least 40 more that are deemed extreme hate groups by the SPLC throughout New York that you can find on the Hate Map here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: