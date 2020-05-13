Many Parts of ‘Today Show’ Being Filmed in Hudson Valley

Each day, multiple parts of the Today Show is filmed in "upstate New York."

In Mid-March, Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie started working from home. It started off out of an abundance of caution after she got sick.

Guthrie has continued to broadcast the show from her home's basement. In early April, she gave a little clue of where she is, saying she was staying with her family "upstate" and broadcasting from home.

Guthrie didn't say where her home is. But she did say she's sticking to the city less and less. In 2017, she told People she has a home in Rhinebeck.

“We have a place in Rhinebeck, New York. It’s not a long drive," she told People.

Guthrie has continued to broadcast from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She's even interviewed guests like Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper from her home. A graphic in each interview shows Guthrie was conducting the interview from "Upstate NY."

Turn's out, Guthrie's coworker, Al Roker is also broadcasting from the region. Roker owns a home in Columbia County and has been doing his weather reports and other segments from his Hudson Valley home.

Roker has been shown with a graphic that reads "New York" while others in his segments are labeled with "New York City."

At first, Roker admitted he was recording his segments with an iPhone. It appears he's upgraded as his reports look better. He also takes tips from viewers on social media on how to make his segments look better from home.

While at home, he's been posting "What We're Cooking" segments on his Instagram. On Friday, in "Episode 43" wearing the same outfit he wore on Friday's Today Show he visited the East Chatham Food company on Route 295.