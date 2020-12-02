Man Walking on Route 17 Fatally Hit, Shutting Down Road For Hours

A man was fatally hit while walking on Route 17 in the Hudson Valley. The accident closed parts of Route 17 for most of the morning commute.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., New York State Police from Middletown were notified by Orange County 911 of a tractor-trailer versus pedestrian accident on State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill.

The initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was traveling east when it struck an unidentified white male who was walking on the shoulder of Route 17 and stepped into the right lane, according to New York State Police from Orange County.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Police also haven't released if they know why the man was walking on the highway or what caused the accident. The roadway was closed near the crash site throughout most of Tuesday's morning commute.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say. New York State Police from Orange County are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone walking along State Route 17 around that time to please contact the state police at the Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300 and reference sjs- 9955497.