Man Sues the Grand Canyon for Religious Discrimination

Well, this might be the stupidest thing we've heard in a long time.

Andrew Snelling is a creationist geologist who's known for giving lectures on such things as the Bible and the formation of the Earth. In his case, he believes the Earth is only a few thousand years old - and that it's natural wonders, such as the Grand Canyon, formed after Noah's flood.

Snelling truly believes that the U.S. government is purposely getting in the way of his research of the Grand Canyon. Now he's suing. Atlantic is reporting that the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group filed the suit on Snelling's behalf last week. They'e suing park administrators and the Department of Interior all over a some permit to collect rocks that they were denied.

Snelling says he's being discriminated against because of his Christian beliefs. He feels that the fifty or sixty rocks from the canyon he planned on taking would prove that the Grand Canyon and the Earth itself are much much younger than what scientists would have you believe.

Did a Man From NY Really Try Suing For all the Money in the World?

Ridiculous lawsuits often make the headlines, leaving readers many shocked but also amused. These absurd motions often don't accomplish anything but back up the courts, and are usually later dismissed. Who could forget last year when a man from Yonkers lead a class action lawsuit against King's Hawaiian Rolls because they're suppinslgy not really made in Hawaii? And then was this crazy story from 2016, when a Hudson Valley woman sued KFC because her meal didn't have enough chicken?

But who could forget that time in 2014 when a 62 year-old New York man attempted the largest suit in the history for humanity? And from the looks of it, he was going after just about everyone who had gotten in his path. Huffington Post reports that man reportedly sued all of New York City, plus a bakery, a Kmart, NYC Transit, two hospitals, and a dog owner - who he claims allowed their dog to bit him on the finger. How much? Two undecillion dollars. Let's spell it out. $2,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. That's a two followed by 36 zeros. Wow, who's going to take on this astronomical case of bats**t insane paranoia?

The NY Post says he wrote the suit out by hand that rambled on for 22 pages. He was reportedly seeking damages for "civil rights violations, personal injury, discrimination on national origin, retaliation, harassment, fraud, attempted murder, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy to defraud". The man had planned to represent himself in court, and claimed all the pain and damages he has suffered can't be measured by money. He claims his pain is therefore, priceless. Well, good luck with that.