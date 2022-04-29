Man Kills Hudson Valley, NY Ex-Girlfriend’s 3 Pets, Teen Kills Bat

A top Hudson Valley official calls it "one of the worst examples of animal cruelty I've ever seen."

On Thursday, the Putnam County SPCA announced two recent convictions of individuals previously arrested by the Putnam County SPCA.

New Jersey Man Accused of Killing Hudson Valley Ex-Girlfriend's 3 Pets

Matthew Savinovich, 27, of New Jersey pleaded guilty to two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty and one count of felony attempted burglary.

Savinovich, who officials describe as "a predicate felon with an extensive criminal," faces a minimum of three to seven years in state prison.

According to the Putnam County District Attorney's Office, the New Jersey man "systematically and brutally" killed his ex-girlfriend's pets in her Putnam County home.

Warning: Graphic Details

Savinovich admitted to killing two of his ex-girlfriend’s chihuahuas by slamming them against a wall in the ex-girlfriend’s Lake Peekskill home. Savinovich also admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend's ferret by crushing it to death by intentionally dropping a mattress and box spring on top of it.

“This is one of the worst examples of Animal Cruelty that I have ever seen," Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy stated. "The case took a lot of time and work to put together—there were no witnesses, and no one knew what had happened or why. The team did a phenomenal job, and as a result, this defendant will serve state prison time for the brutality that he intentionally inflicted on these innocent and defenseless animals”.

Savinovich was arrested by the Putnam County SPCA in October 2021 after what's described as a lengthy investigation.

“This was an extremely difficult case in that there were no witnesses and time had passed destroying any crime scene. Animal cruelty cases are typically difficult to begin with as our victims do not speak," Putnam County SPCA Chief Ken Ross said. “The importance of these arrests and convictions is extremely important. People who abuse and kill animals become de-sensitized to taking a life. Studies show that people who kill animals will go on to commit crimes against humans."

Putnam County Teen Accused of Violently Killing Bat Over COVID

Caleb Shuk, 19, of the Town of Philipstown, pleaded guilty to committing one count of animal cruelty, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two years probation.

Shuk was arrested by the Putnam County SPCA on May 4, 2021, and charged with torturing and killing a bat resting against a rock wall in the Sunken Mines Caves location of Putnam Valley.

Shuk used a large rock and crushed the bat multiple times causing it extreme pain and ultimately its death, all while yelling expletives about coronavirus and laughing, officials say.

Orange County Couple Abuses Dog in Warwick, New York

In Orange County, this week a Warwick couple was found guilty of abusing an elderly dog.

