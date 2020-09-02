Man Hitches Ride on the Back of MTA Bus in New York City at High Speed

Don't let anyone ever tell you there's no such thing as a free ride.

As someone who's not a native New Yorker, I'm not too familiar with public transportation. I don't hail from a big city so a lot of this is new to me. I've become acquainted with ride share services like Uber, Lyft and the railways somewhat but one thing I haven't tried yet is a bus.

A man in New York City was recorded riding on the back of an MTA bus. No, not the back seat but hanging off the back.

According to a post on Instagram, a driver reportedly spotted a man hanging off the back of a bus going at a speed of about 70 mph on a highway.

I'm not sure how much a bus ticket cost but it can't be worth the risk involved here.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CEm7WlZHZLD/?utm_source=ig_embed