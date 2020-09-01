Man Accused of Leaving Huge Trail of Iron Oxide on NYS Thruway

Talk about painting the town. An accident on the Thruway has left a huge trail of bright read stained road. Now, who has the lucky job of having to clean this all up?

Police say a truck driver was arrested after fleeing an accident on the New York State Thruway. CBS says the accident happened early morning, August 31, when the allegedly hit the Gordon Road overpass with his trailer and then kept driving. The impact was so severe it split the trailer, according to CBS.

It's the driver's cargo that's everyone talking. Police say a trail of iron oxide was left for miles all over the Thruway. Of course, this made it easy for police to find the driver. CBS says law enforcement followed the red trail to a store in Amsterdam. Troopers say the truck driver from Philadelphia was aware of the damage and the subsequent spill.

CBS says the driver was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, and leaving the scene of a crash.