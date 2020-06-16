‘Major Milestone’ For Most of Hudson Valley in COVID-19 Battle

Most of the Hudson Valley is seeing record lows when it comes to daily COVID-19 numbers.

On Monday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that Ulster County had 0 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24-hour period. This marks the first time this has occurred in Ulster County since the outbreak began in mid-March, officials say.

512 people were tested on Sunday in Ulster County, with none of them testing positive for COVID-19.

“This is a major milestone for Ulster County,” Ryan said in a statement. “I want to be very clear: while this is encouraging news, it does not mean we can ignore the important safety precautions we must all follow to combat COVID-19. This good news is the direct result of our residents being careful -- socially distancing, wearing masks, and washing their hands. It is absolutely critical that we all continue to do these things in order to avoid a second wave.”

On Sunday, two Orange County residents, 3 from Putnam and two Sullivan County residents tested positive for COVID-19. All three counties saw its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day, according to state health officials. 12 from Dutchess County tested positive.