Lucille Ball’s Unlikely New York Vacation Retreat [Gallery]

Even big celebrities need a low-key getaway and back in the 50s and 60s one of the biggest stars was Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. When Dezi and Lucy wanted to grab the kids and get out of the Hollywood spotlight for a while they apparently came to the vacation capital of the nation.....New Berlin, New York. No, really....they vacationed at a nice house near Lake Chenango.

Residents remember Lucy, Desi, and the kids Desi Jr. and little Luci playing at the house and swimming in the lake. How crazy is that?

At the time when Lucy and Desi vacationed in New Berlin, the house was owned by Melvin Eaton, who was the president of Norwich Pharmaceuticals. I don't think he had anything to do with "Vitameatavegamin" that Lucille Ball was so famous for advertising on "I Love Lucy".

By the way, today is the anniversary of Lucille Balls' death. She passed away on April 26, 1989, after complications from open-heart surgery. Lucy is buried in her family plot in Jamestown, New York. She was born in Jamestown in 1911 and always had a soft spot for the New York town.

The house that Lucy, Desi, and the kids vacationed at was on the market a couple of years ago for $289,000. That sounds like a steal for a house that hosted America's favorite redhead.

Lucille Ball Vacationed At This New Berlin New York House