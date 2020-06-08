Lower Hudson Valley Man Killed in Police Shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by police in the Lower Hudson Valley.

On Friday around 11 p.m., police stopped a car near Potter Avenue and Pierce Street in New Rochelle for allegedly committing multiple traffic violations.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Kamal Flowers, exited his car with a handgun and fought with police and then fled, officials, say.

"Flowers pointed an illegal handgun – which was recovered at the scene along with several rounds of ammunition - at our fellow officer and tried to kill him with it," the New Rochelle Police Benevolent Association later said in a statement.

A New Rochelle police officer fired his weapon and hit Flowers. He died on the way to the hospital, ABC reports.

The New Rochelle PBA is backing the unnamed officer. According to the PBA, Flowers was released from state prison in March after he was convicted for a violent gunpoint robbery.

The New Rochelle Police Benevolent Association released the following statement:

The men and women of the City of New Rochelle Police Benevolent Association wish to publicly address the shooting death of Kamal Flowers by a New Rochelle Police Officer in the evening hours of June 5, 2020. No one in the NRPBA celebrates the loss of any life. Yet we are grateful for the extraordinary bravery demonstrated by our fellow officers who pursued a suspect armed with a deadly weapon in an exceptional effort to keep the streets of this community safe. The statement issued by the New Rochelle Police Department indicates that Mr. Flowers pointed an illegal handgun – which was recovered at the scene along with several rounds of ammunition - at our fellow officer and tried to kill him with it. We are supremely grateful that our brother survived this life-threatening encounter. Mr. Flower’s criminal background IS relevant to the gravity of the threat he posed when he pointed his illegal handgun at our brother: having been released from state prison in March following his conviction for a violent gunpoint robbery, he was a felon in possession of an illegal weapon in contravention of his parole conditions as well as state and federal law. If apprehended, he was facing a lengthy prison sentence. Our brother officer was indeed unaware of this fact when he attempted to apprehend Mr. Flowers: Mr. Flowers was not. His extensive criminal history explains why he was apparently willing to pay any price to escape apprehension, including the life of a police officer. The New Rochelle PBA has a long and strong relationship with the community we serve. We were among the first police organizations to condemn the officers responsible for the reprehensible death of George Floyd. We have no tolerance for unnecessary use of force against any of our citizens. This incident should not be the basis for acts of retaliation against any member of your police force; we ask all of our citizens “if you hear something, say something” and notify the NRPD if you become aware of any threats to any member of your police department. Despite the tragic outcome, we stand by the actions and efforts of our police officers. We believe our officers make every effort to determine the parameters of their authority, and believe that, in this matter, they acted within the limitations of the law and pursuant to their lawful police authority.

Flowers's sister described her brother, a father of two young children as a "playful and loyal person." A GoFundMe was started to help pay for funeral costs. As of this writing, nearly $10,000 has been raised in one day.