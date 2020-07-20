Lower Hudson Valley Man Gets National Attention Helping Others

A lower Hudson Valley man is helping people from 130 different countries make a new friend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cornell Junior Sam Brickman of Westchester County is the co-founder of Quarantine Buddy, a website that matches and introduces people to help people connect while practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned the website during a press briefing back in April and the site now has over 30-thousand users from across 130 different countries.

"We can’t believe how rapidly it has expanded outside of New York,” Brickman told CBS. "People can go on and find whatever they’re looking for. If you’re trying to find a person, or someone that likes a similar instrument or likes a similar topic or TV show, you can find that."

The goal of Quarantine Buddy is to help connect and bring people of all ages from across the world together.

Quarantine Buddy is free and according to its website its "machine learning algorithm strategically ranks and outputs the best possible quarantine buddy for you based on your background and what you are looking for."

In recent weeks, Brickman and Quarantine Buddy have been featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan and CBS This Morning.