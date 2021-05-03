Look Inside This Over the Top Hotel Tucked Away in the Catskills
Become transported at this decadent hotel about an hour north of the Hudson Valley.
You've probably stayed at some nice hotels, but I can promise that you've never stayed at anything like The Roxbury hotel. With two different locations a few miles apart from each other, The Roxbury at Stratton Falls is the ultimate escape from reality. The attention to detail is unreal. Words simply can't describe the experience of walking into your room here.
Don't believe me? Look through pictures from my trip this past weekend at The Roxbury at Stratton Falls below.
