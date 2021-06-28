Longtime Hudson Valley Barber Who Cut Celebrities’ Hair Retires

A barber who has cut the hair of Hudson Valley residents for over 65 years has retired.

Bobby Meo who ran Meo's Barbershop on Main Street in Catskill has cut his last strand of hair.

"It was a great honor to present to long-time barber Bobby Meo a commendation from our Legislature on his retirement from Meo’s Barbershop on Main Street," Legislator Matt Luvera wrote on Facebook. "A lifelong Catskill resident who served our country in the Navy, and just a very humble, gentle, quick-witted man that has left a generational impact on Catskill and Greene County."

The Main Street Barber Shop was started by Meo's father in 1928 and has been in business for 93 years.

"Meo's barber shop was always one of the few older businesses to survive in Catskill and is now the oldest and longest running business on Main Street," the Greene County Legislature said about Meo. "There is no double that the reason for their longevity has to do with the Meo family and in no small part to well-known and well-liked Bobby Meo."

Meo has given countless haircuts over his 65 plus years, including the locks of celebrities like Mike Tyson, officials say.

"His presence on Main Street will be missed," Luvera added.

